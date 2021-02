Donald Trump’s defense lawyers will lay out their case on Friday that House impeachment managers failed to show that he was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and that his speech was protected by the First Amendment.

His legal team is allotted 16 hours over two days to make their case, however, they plan to only use a fraction of that time.

It follows eight hours of presentations made Thursday where managers finished their case that Trump alone was responsible for inciting the riot.