The Diocese of Portland’s Office of Vocations will be hosting High School Lenten Days of Recollection in Brunswick, Bangor, Caribou and Saco.

Fr. Seamus Griesbach, vocations director for the diocese, along with other local priests, will present the days of discernment for Catholic, high-school aged boys looking to discern God’s will in their lives.

The sessions, which will run from noon to 4:30 p.m., will include free lunch, talks, a Holy Hour, time for prayer and reflection.





The schedule can be found below. To register, visit www.vocationsme.org under the “Upcoming Events” tab or click on the links for each event provided below.

Sunday, Feb. 21

St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant Street, Brunswick

Registration link: https://forms.gle/L9DSgJh7Zh6VtNMg8

Sunday, Feb. 28

St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor

Registration link: https://forms.gle/Qp2LuVbjePfGLdZ7A

Sunday, March 7

Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn Street, Caribou

Registration link: https://forms.gle/xCDe6fvcEo3ckkYY9

Sunday, March 14

Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main Street, Saco

Registration link: https://forms.gle/avSZnQyJQ6CRnAYK8

In addition, all single, Catholic men over the age of 18 are invited to come together for a retreat weekend in Biddeford on March 19-21. The Men’s Lenten Retreat is for individuals who are striving to live out their faith and follow God’s will in their lives. The retreat, which will be held at the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center, will feature Masses, the opportunity for confession, adoration, presentations by local priests and seminarians, and time for prayer and reflection in a beautiful location. To register or for more information, visit https://forms.gle/u5hdGRBLokX2UQieA.

If anybody would like more information about discerning their vocation or would like to connect to others who are discerning, please contact Fr. Griesbach at seamus.griesbach@portlanddiocese.org.