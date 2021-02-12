A program that aims to put a book in the hands of every Maine first grader each month during the school year by 2025 has continued on, despite a global pandemic. Dirigo Reads was co-founded by Dan and Karen Cashman of Brewer and launched in the fall of 2019. The mission of the program is to improve the health and wellbeing of children in Maine through literacy and share a little optimism along the way.

“COVID-19 has presented hundreds of challenges for businesses, organizations, individuals and families all over the world,” said Karen Cashman. “Despite that, Dirigo Reads was able to continue providing books to students in first grade classrooms in the original six communities involved in this program to close out the 2019-20 school year. And, the program was able to expand into 20 new communities for the 2020-21 school year. That is largely thanks to the partners who have been involved in this program.”

Funding for the books is provided through partnerships with businesses at varying levels. The Dirigo Reads Dirigo Star Founding Partner is Machias Savings Bank, meaning they are putting forward the greatest amount of resources to ensure the largest number of books make their way to Maine students.





“Literacy is important at every stage of life, and a solid foundation for it is vital to success,” said Larry Barker, president and CEO of Machias Savings Bank. “Machias Savings Bank has been involved with Dirigo Reads since the very beginning, and we have seen the reaction from kids receiving their monthly books. It gives them genuine excitement and joy about reading, which is invaluable.”

Honor Roll partners for the 2020-21 school year include Bangor Savings Bank and Sutherland Weston.

“When we first learned about Dirigo Reads, we knew immediately we wanted to be involved in helping our communities with access to reading,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Developing strong literacy skills is very important to a child’s foundational learning, and helps position them and our communities for a strong future.”

State Scholar partners for the 2020-21 school year include Northern Light Health, United Way of Eastern Maine, Changing Seasons Federal Credit Union, PCHC and Woodlands Senior Living.

Doug Michael, associate vice president, Community Health and Grants, Northern Light Health, shares, “We know there is a direct correlation between literacy and health outcomes later in life. We are proud to support a program that sets Maine youth up for literacy success and a life-long love of reading. This program is an investment in the health and wellness of our future.”

Early Reader partners for the 2020-2021 school year include Cross Insurance, Hannaford Supermarkets, Acadia Federal Credit Union and The First.

“COVID-19 has made things challenging for just about everyone, at just about every age,” shared Dan Cashman. “If reading a new book every month gives a child some comfort or some normalcy in a time of uncertainty, then it could make life a little bit easier when everything has gotten more difficult. Books give us all an escape, and even the youngest people among us need that right now.”



Dirigo Reads currently works with 26 communities in 10 counties, serving about 800 students a month, with plans to expand further for the next school year. Any organizations interested in partnering with Dirigo Reads, or schools with first grade classes that would like to join the program can find more details at www.DirigoReads.org.