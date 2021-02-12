GREENVILLE — Destination Moosehead Lake is proud to host the 17th annual Chocolate Festival on Sunday, Feb. 14. This year, things will look a little different, but the chocolate “Moose Poop” and other delicacies will taste just as good. To ensure the safety and comfort of all participants, this year’s festival will be an online and drive-thru event. Available for purchase are 10-piece chocolate boxes for $10 and children’s boxes for $5.

Both will include an assortment of offerings from local bakers, including brownies, s’mores, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate drizzled rice krispie treat “Moose Poop”, chocolate bourbon cake, chocolate raspberry shortbread bars, whoopie pies, chocolate bread pudding, fudge, needham’s, peppermint patties, buckeyes, truffles, chocolate covered pretzels, sea salt caramels, chocolate baskets, malibu rum balls, macaroons and more!

UPDATE — Drive up sales will be available until supplies are gone! Drive up sales will be cash only. Order pickup is being held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Bartley Center Cove Events, located at 241 Pritham Avenue in Greenville. Volunteers will be available on-site to collect order information and deliver boxes to the recipients. Participants will not need to enter the building at the point of pickup.





For more information and to buy tickets, please visit https://www.destinationmooseheadlake.com/event/17th-annual-chocolate-festival/

Destination Moosehead Lake is the official tourism organization for Maine’s famous Moosehead Lake region. Destination Moosehead Lake welcomes thousands of visitors to the region annually, answering questions, and pointing visitors to the many attractions the region has to offer, and the businesses that make the Moosehead Lake region so special. The towns that are covered in our region are as follows: Rockwood, Greenville, Kokadjo, Lily Bay, Beaver Cove, Shirley, Monson and Abbot.



For more go to www.DestinationMooseheadLake.com, https://www.facebook.com/mooseheadlake, https://www.instagram.com/destinationmooseheadlake/ and https://twitter.com/MHLinfo.