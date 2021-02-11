The House impeachment managers will continue on Thursday to lay out their case that Donald Trump alone is responsible for inciting the mob that rampaged through the Capitol on Jan. 6.

That follows eight hours of presentations made on Wednesday, including unseen security footage of the deadly attack on the Capitol and other video that shifted the debate from an argument over the impeachment process to a recounting of the riot.

Thursday’s session will begin at noon. On Friday, Trump’s lawyers will lay out their defense, which may extend into the weekend.