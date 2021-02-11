The Maine China Network will sponsor the ninth annual Chinese New Year Parade in Brewer and Bangor. 2021 is the year of the ox. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this popular celebration, usually held inside the Bangor Mall, this year will be a motorcade through both cities from 1-2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Maine China Network President, Roger Gilmartin stated, “This traditional celebratory parade, shows the great strength of the Chinese-American culture here in our Maine communities.”

Parade Grand Marshal for 2021 is Charles Stephen Wong, born in Bangor over 70 years ago, and owner of the Creative Arts Center in Brewer.





Motorcade assembly and dis-assembly will be in the parking lot of the Creative Arts Center, Wilson Street in Brewer at the end of the Chamberlain Bridge.

The public is invited to participate. All vehicle occupants must wear face masks and practice social distancing.