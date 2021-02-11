Race will benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland

PORTLAND — The Irish Road Rover 5K, which typically attracts hundreds of runners to Portland’s Old Port, will be completely virtual this year for safety reasons. Runners can run the course on their own any time from now until March 18 to compete. Registration is only $20 until Feb. 15, after that pricing increases to $25. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland.

Runners will run the course outlined on the provided map, then submit their times to the race director. Race packets will be sent along with any awards following the race.





To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/Portland/irishroadrover.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland is a non-profit organization that builds communities of new energy efficient homes, sold with affordable financing, to deserving families. Habitat invites people of all backgrounds, races, and religions to build houses together in partnership with families in need. The organization has built 91 homes in southern Maine since 1985, and they have donated over $500,000 to help build homes for more than 170 families around the world.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland’s Critical Home Repair program is a service that helps low-income homeowners make needed repairs so they can live in a safe, healthy, and affordable home.

The Habitat ReStore, located at 659 Warren Avenue in Portland, is a discount retail outlet that sells donated new and gently used building materials, appliances, and furniture at greatly reduced prices. The ReStore is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A face covering is required inside the store at this time. All the profits from the ReStore are used to support Habitat for Humanity home building projects in the Greater Portland area.

Office hours are by appointment only at this time. Contact homeownership@habitatme.org.