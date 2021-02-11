The Good Tern Co-op Education & Community Outreach Committee is sponsoring a series of online classes. Starting off the series will be “Simplified Qigong,” an introductory Tai Chi/QiGong class taught by Mike Shunney, of Innerworks Center. Tai Chi and QiGong (pronounced CHEE-gung) are ancient Chinese practices that combine slow, mindful movements, meditation, and natural breathing that can help relieve stress, improve circulations, balance and alignment.

Shunney has studied and played Taijiquan (also known as Tai Chi) and Qigong in the United States and in China since 1987. His school, Inner Works Center for Taijiquan & Qigong Studies, is officially recognized by the International Yang Family Tai Chi Chuan Association as an Affiliated School, the first in New England. Shunney has been teaching Taijiquan since his return from China in 1994, focusing on community education programs as well as teaching in hospital and university settings. He is known by his students for gently guiding his classes with humor and warmth.

In his “Simplified Qigong” class, Shunney will be teaching a readily accessible and easy to learn set of gentle movements specifically evolved over millennia for healing and supporting health. He will show both seated and standing methods designed to allow free circulation of blood, lymph, all other fluids and “Qi” or bio-electricity. The primary concept in these arts is that the body-mind has a natural wisdom which will direct these circulations most efficiently in the absence of obstructions. Qigong assists in relieving obstructions. This enables Qigong to help ameliorate many stress-related health issues, as shown by long term and recent research on both Qigong and Tai Chi.





The class will be held on two Wednesday evenings, Feb. 24 and March 3, from 6-7 p.m. each time. The second class will repeat, refine and reinforce the first class. All are welcome to join one or both classes. The classes are held on line and are free, and registration is required. Please register by contacting Elissa Bower, at the Good Tern Co-op Store at 207-594-8822 or marketing@goodtern.coop

“Meditation and Qigong are considered the highest form of healing in the Chinese medical system and needn’t be complicated for good results,” according to Abi Morrison, licensed acupuncturist and member of the Good Tern Education and Community Outreach Committee.

Good Tern Natural Foods Co-op is a member-owned food and health store, located at 750 Main Street in Rockland, founded in 1980 to provide healthy food and wellness choices at reasonable prices for the local community. The Co-op’s Education & Community Outreach Committee is a volunteer effort to engage residents of Midcoast Maine and beyond in fun and satisfying ways to learn while improving their own mental and physical health as well as ensuring a healthy planet.