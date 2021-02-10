McTeague Higbee — a law firm dedicated to advocating and protecting the rights of Maine’s working people — announced that Mathew Marett, Esq. has joined the firm. Marett comes to McTeague Higbee with over nine years experience handling a variety of different legal matters. He is an experienced litigator well versed in the complexity of the Workers’ Compensation process. Marett will work in the firm’s Workers’ Compensation division and handle complicated bodily injury claims.

“We at McTeague Higbee are thrilled to welcome Matt to our team,” said managing partner Kevin Noonan. “All of us have had the opportunity to work with Matt over several years. Matt is a tough advocate and will be able to quickly roll up his sleeves and help fight for the rights of our clients.”

Marett attended Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Indiana and earned his law degree from the Florida Coastal School of Law graduating with Cum Laude honors in the top 5 percent of his class. Marett lives in Portland with his wife Sarah, their three young children and Rose, their cat. In his free time, Marett enjoys sailing, wood working, hiking, mountain biking and rock climbing.