JAY — In an effort to help local residents in need, St. Rose of Lima Parish has launched the new “Food, Fuel, and Fiber Fund” to provide heating fuel and other necessities specifically to residents of Livermore and Livermore Falls.

“The fund takes the torch from the recently closed Good Neighbor Fuel Fund (GNFF) a former ministry of the Tri-Town Ministerial Association,” said Max Becher, the director of parish social ministry at the parish. “The GNFF provided fuel assistance for years to residents of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls.”

Residents of Jay can apply to the Franklin County Ecumenical Heating Fund, which is not able to serve residents of Livermore and Livermore Falls since they are not in Franklin County.





“Our new ‘Food, Fuel, and Fiber Fund’ seeks to fill the void left by the GNFF by focusing specifically on these two communities,” said Becher.

The fund, operated by St. Rose of Lima Parish Social Ministry, is accepting both donations and applications for the fund, which will also supply basic necessities like food and clothing, if needed. The fund will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis until funds are exhausted.

To apply for assistance through the fund, contact Stephanie Crowe at 207-897-2173, ext. 1203 or stephanie.crowe@portlanddiocese.org.