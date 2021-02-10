Credit union representatives from across Maine took part in a virtual celebration to recognize the 2020 fundraising results for Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. The Campaign announced it raised a record-breaking $969,775 in 2020 and provided funding to 260 food-based organizations across Maine. The Campaign’s remarkable fundraising results bring the total dollars raised for this initiative since its inception in 1990 to $10.4 million.

“The pandemic changed every facet of our daily lives and, for many Mainers, made it even more difficult to put meals on the table,” said Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “With the demand for food assistance so high this year, Maine credit unions worked tirelessly to help feed those in need in their communities. Fundraising during a pandemic wasn’t easy, yet our supportive employees, volunteers, and members rose to the occasion. We never expected to surpass what we raised last year and are thrilled with the final fundraising results.”

Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger provides support to organizations like Good Shepherd Food Bank, Full Plates Full Potential, schools, food pantries and meal sites. In addition to financial support, credit union employees volunteer their time and talents to support these organizations.





“Every credit union in the state contributed to the Campaign at some level,” said Tim Brooks, vice president of corporate marketing and communications at the Maine Credit Union League. “Considering the innumerable challenges that we faced due to COVID-19, that’s quite remarkable. This initiative is an important priority for all Maine credit unions and will continue to be until every Mainer has access to healthy, nutritious meals.”

The event also included remarks from Maine humorist and author Tim Sample. He shared his personal story about being food insecure as a young man.

“It was an honor to hear from Tim Sample during our event,” said Mason. “He is passionate about ending hunger because he knows what it is like to be hungry. His story left a meaningful impact on me and on our credit unions. It was a good reminder about why we do what we do.”