Energy providers from around Maine will top off customers’ oil tanks for free

BRUNSWICK — Select members of the Maine Energy Marketers Association, a trade group with 300 members including 125 heating oil, propane, biofuel, pellet, electric and motor fuel providers as well as convenience store owners, are gearing up to deliver a little extra warmth and savings to unsuspecting customers this Valentine’s Day.

Augusta Fuel Company (of Kennebec County), Colby & Gale (of Lincoln County), Dead River (of Androscoggin, Oxford and Penobscot counties), Murray-Heutz & Oil of (Androscoggin County), Maine Energy (of Penobscot County), Maine Standard BioFuels (of Cumberland County), RH Foster (of Penobscot County) and VL Tamarro (of Washington County) will hit the road in various parts of Maine to top off several customers’ oil tanks for free.





Customers are selected by participating companies, with some choosing to randomly select customers, others collecting nominations from neighbors and community members, and others selecting based on need.

This is year six of the Maine Energy Fact’s Fuel Your Love program, building upon the successful program from years past (see reactions from homeowners here).

“Your local fuel delivery companies have been keeping Mainers warm during Maine’s harshest storms each year. This year, we felt it was even more important to add some more warmth and heartfelt thanks to our friends and neighbors on this Valentine’s Day,” said Charlie Summers, president and CEO, Maine Energy Marketers Association.