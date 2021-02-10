EASTPORT — On Wednesday, Feb. 24 from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m., DART (DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism) will be hosting a virtual panel discussion entitled “Hiking…Fun for Everyone!” Our panel will include Aislinn Sarnacki (@asarnaki), Danielle and Ray Ruby (@RubysOnTheRoad), Paige Emerson (@ChubbyHikerReviews) and Sarah Robinson. Our discussion will be focused on hiking with young children, hiking when you are older than 20-something, hiking when you aren’t in the best physical shape, etc.

Pre-registration is required for this Zoom event. To register, please use this link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYud-qhrz0oHNQLlxzJKggh_nUZnlYASrab. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

DownEast Acadia Regional Tourism (DART) is a collaboration to support and promote the travel and hospitality industry in Washington and Hancock counties. DART prioritizes promotion of active outdoor recreation, local culture and local products. For more information visit DownEastAcadia.com or contact DownEastAcadia@Gmail.com.