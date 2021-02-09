Allegiant Air will launch a third non-stop flight from Bangor International Airport to a Florida destination this May, when it debuts service to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The new route will join established Allegiant service from Bangor to Orlando Sanford International Airport, and to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. The Fort Lauderdale route will start on May 28, and will fly twice weekly, the airport said Tuesday.

Bangor International Airport also offers year-round service to New York, Newark, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, as well as seasonal service to Chicago and Charlotte.





Allegiant’s new flight marks the second addition of service at the Bangor airport in recent weeks. Delta Air Lines said recently that it plans to return to Bangor in early March with service to and from New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Delta had suspended its flights out of Bangor last summer as the COVID-19 pandemic depressed travel.

Bangor International Airport saw 71 percent fewer passengers from April to November 2020, compared with the same period a year earlier.