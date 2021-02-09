Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s from north to south, with snow moving in in the afternoon. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another Mainer died and 201 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 636. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Bangor High School will return to all-remote learning for the rest of the week after a number of COVID-19 cases were reported at the school.
Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities have seen fewer new COVID-19 outbreaks and related cases and deaths in recent weeks, though the decline may be due to the slowing pace of new cases overall rather than vaccination efforts.
Ex-Calais cop accused of selling drugs from his cruiser while on duty
Jeffrey Bishop, 53, is charged with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. The charges are aggravated because Bishop allegedly gave drugs to a minor and within 1,000 feet of a school.
A Maine doctor on what to do if you test positive for COVID-19
“I’m one of the doctors who calls you when you test positive for COVID-19. As our cases have increased over the past weeks, I’ve spoken to hundreds of Maine residents, as well as patients in other states overwhelmed with cases. Some have asked me to write down my answers as a resource. This is for them and COVID-19 patients everywhere.”
It’s unlikely cruise ships will stop in Maine again this year
Canada’s extended cruise ship ban until February 2022 all but guarantees that no big ships will stop in Maine this year.
The real story behind why this Bangor cliff is called Lover’s Leap
It comes from a legend about a beautiful young Penobscot girl and a white settler who were forbidden to be together. Unable to bear the burden of a life without each other, they leapt to their deaths. It’s a romantic story, but it is almost certainly not true.
UMaine virus testing is off to a smoother start this week after loss of 700 samples
Students who returned for their second round of tests at the University of Maine on Monday said the testing went more quickly and felt more organized than it did last week.
Belfast police cite 2 for disorderly conduct after anti-mask protest escalates
One woman was cited for disorderly conduct, assault and reckless conduct after she allegedly stopped her car at the Protest Corner intersection and got out to engage with anti-mask protesters who rallied there Sunday afternoon. Police also cited a protester for disorderly conduct.
This 4th generation farm becomes a Nordic skier’s paradise in winter
Some winter activities require a considerable commitment of time, money and travel, such as snowmobiling, downhill skiing or one of my favorites, winter mountaineering. Not so with cross-country skiing. A pair of skis and poles, boots that fit and the usual winter garments, and you’re ready to ski the winter blues away.
Bear steals a bag of birdseed in this trail camera photo
Why settle for one meal if you can take a whole buffet home to enjoy later?
In other Maine news…
