Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s from north to south, with snow moving in in the afternoon. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 201 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 636. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Bangor High School will return to all-remote learning for the rest of the week after a number of COVID-19 cases were reported at the school.





Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities have seen fewer new COVID-19 outbreaks and related cases and deaths in recent weeks, though the decline may be due to the slowing pace of new cases overall rather than vaccination efforts.

Jeffrey Bishop, 53, is facing charges for allegedly furnishing drugs at Narraguagus High School in Harrington. Bishop is a former Calais police officer. Credit: Courtesy of Aroostook County Jail

Jeffrey Bishop, 53, is charged with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs. The charges are aggravated because Bishop allegedly gave drugs to a minor and within 1,000 feet of a school.

University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy (right) stands at the final step at the COVID-19 testing site at the Collins Center for the Arts during a tour on Feb. 5. Credit: Natalie Williams

“I’m one of the doctors who calls you when you test positive for COVID-19. As our cases have increased over the past weeks, I’ve spoken to hundreds of Maine residents, as well as patients in other states overwhelmed with cases. Some have asked me to write down my answers as a resource. This is for them and COVID-19 patients everywhere.”

The cruise ship Zaandam, which is registered in the Netherlands, sits at anchor off Bar Harbor in this 2019 file photo. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Canada’s extended cruise ship ban until February 2022 all but guarantees that no big ships will stop in Maine this year.

An old Bangor postcard, circa 1915, shows “Lover’s Leap,” a “beautiful view” someone wrote at the top. Credit: Courtesy of Dick Shaw

It comes from a legend about a beautiful young Penobscot girl and a white settler who were forbidden to be together. Unable to bear the burden of a life without each other, they leapt to their deaths. It’s a romantic story, but it is almost certainly not true.

Students line up outside of the Wells Conference Center on Monday for COVID-19 testing at the University of Maine. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Students who returned for their second round of tests at the University of Maine on Monday said the testing went more quickly and felt more organized than it did last week.

A group of people protesting state mask mandates and shut downs has gathered every Sunday for months on the corner of High and Main streets in downtown Belfast — what is known locally as “Resistance Corner.” Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

One woman was cited for disorderly conduct, assault and reckless conduct after she allegedly stopped her car at the Protest Corner intersection and got out to engage with anti-mask protesters who rallied there Sunday afternoon. Police also cited a protester for disorderly conduct.

Classic skiers glide along the Joe Buzzell Trail at Harris Farm in Dayton. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

Some winter activities require a considerable commitment of time, money and travel, such as snowmobiling, downhill skiing or one of my favorites, winter mountaineering. Not so with cross-country skiing. A pair of skis and poles, boots that fit and the usual winter garments, and you’re ready to ski the winter blues away.

A bear carries a full bag of birdseed that it found in a box on a resident’s deck. Credit: Courtesy of Sherill Steen

Why settle for one meal if you can take a whole buffet home to enjoy later?

In other Maine news…

Maine sign language interpreter wants White House to improve virus briefings

UMaine football team will receive $250K to play the nation’s top program

Androscoggin commissioners targeted for recall over anti-mask resolution

Portland International Jetport will soon offer daily trips to the Twin Cities

Maine energy regulator will investigate CMP’s problems connecting solar projects to grid

What you need to know now that the Maine moose permit lottery is open