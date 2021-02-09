BRUNSWICK — On Friday, Feb. 5 a band of bandits made their way through the streets of downtown Brunswick. The intent of this group was to spread love, not trouble, and to thank the many area businesses for their incredible effort and energy in continuing to provide service to the community during the pandemic.

“The bandit idea was brought up by Kathie Curry, who won the Maine Catholic Schools Teacher of the Year Award in 2019. She was thinking of the St. Valentine’s Bandit in Portland each year that tapes hearts up all over the city and people don’t know who he/she is,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal of St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick. “So we thought we’d put a twist on it by making paper hearts and writing positive notes of thanks and prayers for our local businesses and organizations.”

And so the children at St. John’s, located on Pleasant Street, got to work, preparing the hearts with inspiring messages of gratitude and finishing in time for Maine Catholic Schools Week.





“Because of the pandemic we couldn’t deliver them inside to store owners, so we went on a walking field trip and taped them up on storefronts and doors to leave little hearts of thanks and prayers,” said Wheeler.

The long list of recipients included Curtis Memorial Library, Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, the U.S. Post Office, Union Street Bakery and Cake Shop, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Frosty’s Donuts, Gelato Fiasco, Portland Pie Company, J & J Cleaners, Scarlet Begonias, Rossignol’s Hair Shoppe, Big Top Deli, Brunswick Fire Department, Byrnes Irish Pub and Bolos Kitchen, Cantina & Candlepin.

“We’ve been tagged in a few Facebook posts from the businesses we went to with pictures of the displays that were put up,” said Wheeler.

The bandit tour was fun, and the kids enjoyed getting out to deliver a little joy and happiness to hard-working people that have given them so much.

“It’s great to see Maine Street and surrounding streets decorated with hearts from our students,” said Wheeler. “We hope we brightened their day and let them know that St. John’s is always praying for our community.”