CAMDEN — Camden National Bank announced a special community giving effort with more than $20,000 donated to 70 nonprofits where employees volunteered in 2020.

“From organizing fundraisers, to mentoring children, participating in virtual challenges, serving as board directors, and more, our employees went above and beyond as community volunteers throughout 2020, a time of great need,” said Greg Dufour, president & CEO of Camden National Bank. “We are proud to make these special donations in support of our employees’ efforts and the organizations they are passionate about.”

Chris Paradis, vice president and security manager at Camden National Bank, volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine, where he has been a Big Brother for the past three years.





“This experience has been an eye opener and has made me realize the importance of mentorship and giving back,” said Paradis. “It’s pretty powerful to watch someone grow and mature and know you’re making a difference in their lives.”

Tyler Perkins, assistant vice president, information security analyst at the bank, volunteers at the Waterville Humane Society. He and his wife have fostered 11 dogs over the past year — some dogs have stayed a few days and others months before finding their forever homes.

“Many of the dogs come to us defeated by the ordeals they’ve suffered through. Watching them grow, learn to trust, and eventually find their forever home is so rewarding,” Perkins shared. “The Waterville Humane Society staff does amazing work, adopting over 1,000 animals in 2020. I’m so thankful that Camden National Bank has made it possible to support them even more.”

Lana Faulkner, who serves customers as a relationship banker in Calais, dedicates her time to an organization called the Little Free Library. About three years ago, Faulkner opened her Little Free Library, which is part of a global network of volunteer-led mini libraries for community benefit.

Faulkner’s library started as a small structure with a good selection of books, and it has expanded into an actual building where visitors from near and far can go inside and browse the shelves.

“I developed a passion for reading as a small child, and I wanted to make sure that anyone that has that same passion would be able to have easy and free access to as many books as they would like,” said Faulkner. “One woman wrote in my guest book that she and her mother-in-law come to the library all the time. She said her mother-in-law has dementia, and the library is something that brings her such joy. It warmed my heart to hear that, and that is the reason I do what I do.”

In addition to a special donations effort in honor of 2020 employee volunteers, Camden National Bank also provided charitable support to more than 150 nonprofits throughout 2020. To learn more about the bank’s community giving efforts, please visit

https://www.camdennational.com/about/our-story/community-commitment