Every two seconds, someone’s identity is stolen. Scammers are smart, creative and relentless, robbing millions of Americans of their hard-earned money every year. But there are simple steps each of us can take to protect ourselves and our families from these crimes.

On Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m., OceanView at Falmouth will partner with AARP to host its “Become a Fraud Fighter!” online webinar.

AARP is proud to be a leader in the fight to combat fraud everywhere, and right here in Maine, too. With OceanView’s very own resident Volunteer AARP Fraud Watch Spokesperson, Phil Chin, this webinar will help you recognize common scams and what you can do to avoid them.





For more information, call 207-781-4460 or visit https://oceanviewrc.com/event/fraud/.