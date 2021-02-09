RANGELEY — Starting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 will be the 26th annual Rangeley Lakes Loppet at the Rangeley Lakes Trails Center, 524 Saddleback Mtn. Road. On the menu are the 25K Burt Kettle Classic, 25K and 50K freestyle races and a 25K untimed touring.

The 25K loop is a nice mix of wide, rolling, straight sections and classic New England Nordic trails that wind through native forestland located at the foot of the majestic Saddleback Mountain.

And the best part? A huge apres-ski feed sponsored by local restaurants, including soups, sausages, homemade cookies, and drinks. And we have the bling! Free water bottle and Thule Loppet stickers, free Hammer Heed, a free trail pass on Sunday, March 7 and awesome locally sourced podium prizes. Age groups medals (first, second and third) will be available after the race too.





For more information call 207-864-4309, or send us an email at rlxcski@gmail.com.