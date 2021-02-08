Many people take several trips to the area they’re going to hunt, and spend time scouting areas that they think look good. Come hunting season, those trips might be virtually useless. (Not pointing fingers, here. I’ve done the same thing). Those early trips can still help hunters learn the lay of the land and figure out remote road systems, but come September and October, those moose will be acting a lot differently than they are in June and July, when they’re probably lurking close to water and munching on aquatic plants.

That’s why the DIF&W suggests scouting about a week before your hunt, looking for areas moose are currently eating, getting water or bedding down.

The department’s checklist of places to focus your efforts:

— 5- to 15-year-old clear cuts — these are favorite spots for browsing moose.

— Areas with lots of young trees — moose are often found there in the fall. Look for areas with lots of saplings about the size of your wrist, and some softwoods (such as fir or spruce trees) mixed in for cover.

— High terrain — big bulls can often be found in these spots during warmer parts of the day.

— Older, overgrown clear cuts — these still offer good food and bedding areas for moose.

Keep in mind, moose are more apt to be moving early in the day, then again just before sunset. Make sure you’re in good spots during those key hours.

How do I call a moose?

Moose calls come in many different varieties. Many callers can imitate a bull’s grunt, or a cow’s wail, using nothing more than their mouths (and maybe a cone that will boost the sound level a bit). Others opt for digital calls that you can find in many outdoor stores. Either will work just great, and switching up different calls can make the difference on your hunt.

Me? I like to think I know my limitations, and focus my effort on what I’m (almost) good at: A bull grunt. Heck, I even taught former U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell how to grunt like a bull moose. My cow call? Not so great. When I want to imitate a cow moose, I often reach for the digital call in my pocket. A warning: If you’re going to use a moose call app on your phone, please learn from my mistake. Last fall, while trying to pair a deer call app through a remote speaker, I ended up serenading the local deer herd with a cool rock n’ roll song that I inadvertently pocket-dialed. Not too stealthy.

Some people advise callers to be cautious and not overcall a moose. Because I’ve had success rousting bulls from cover with frequent, energetic calling, I tend to lean more toward the “keep talking” school of thought.

Of course, there are more ways to communicate with moose that don’t even require vocalizations. For instance, some guides keep a moose scapula, or shoulder blade, on hand so that they can rake nearby bushes, simulating the sound of a bull marking his territory. We’ve found that a simple (but solid) tree branch or piece of slash from a clear cut can also work as an imitation scapula. Just thrash the bushes a bit, make a few grunt calls, and listen for replies. For that matter, one year we had a bull follow us along a woods road after he heard me walking noisily through a bird cover. Our conclusion: Since I was making so much noise, the bull thought I was a possible love interest. Alas, that’s just a theory. He wasn’t talking.

I’ve shot it, now what?

Let’s be honest. The first thing you’re going to do is get your hunting party together, celebrate for a couple of minutes, and take a few dozen photos. But then, it’s time to get to work. Quickly.

A moose’s internal temperature is about 100 degrees Fahrenheit, and he’s wearing a thick, hairy coat. You MUST cool that moose meat down as soon as possible, or the meat is going to begin to spoil. Your best option may well be skinning and quartering the animal, and packing the meat out. With that said, most Maine moose hunters don’t do that, and instead choose to field dress the animal and take it to the tagging station whole. That’s fine. Just make sure you know how to do what you’re going to do — this video will help — and work quickly.

Then, get some ice on the moose, and drive to the tagging station. Don’t know where the nearest tagging station is? Of course you do. Because you’re smart and you know that’s something you must find out before you start hunting. Plus, you’re reading this BEFORE you go on your hunt. Click here for your tagging options.

And finally, after you’ve tagged the moose, don’t waste time driving him around town, showing him off. Instead, get yourself to the meat cutter that you called after your name was drawn for a permit back in June, and whom you reserved a spot with. You didn’t do that? Of course you did. Because (as we’ve already established) you’re reading this BEFORE you go into the woods.

You’re a responsible hunter, after all. This is the hunt of a lifetime. And you’re going to do everything you can to make sure the hunt goes off without a hitch.