Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 20s throughout the state, with sunny skies in the south and clouds in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine
Another Mainer died and 154 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 635. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Aroostook County, the largest county by land area east of the Mississippi River, has led the state in early administration, with 11.4 percent of residents getting a first dose and 4.3 percent having received second doses.
After a year of slumping business, Bangor will rely more on homeowners for property taxes
Cities and towns across Maine that rely heavily on service-industry businesses to fund their budgets could find themselves in the same situation as Bangor this year, and well into the future, as they face the uncertainty that goes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mainers struggle with spotty internet while pandemic forces more to work from home
Mainers are finding it a challenge to live and work here with slower internet speeds. Yet faster and more reliable technologies might not be available in certain areas or are not affordable.
While landlords fight rent-control laws, out-of-work Portlanders form tenants unions
After rent control passed, Sherri Lysy thought her monthslong struggle with her landlord was over. That wasn’t the case.
Company trying to purchase Hampden plant wants to mix trash with sewage sludge
It would be Delta Thermo’s first time running a full-scale waste plant in the U.S. after other attempts in the mid-Atlantic fell through.
Millinocket’s library is leading the Katahdin region’s response to COVID-19
The library is helping connect people in the Katahdin region to grocery delivery and food assistance, financial help to heat their homes, and medicine delivery.
Maine AG sends letters to Piscataquis, Androscoggin commissioners telling them to mask up
Attorney General Aaron Frey reminded the commissioners that they are legally required to wear masks at their meetings.
Maine to send nurses to long-term care facilities as vaccine effort intensifies worker shortages
Maine is creating a targeted strike team of nurses to help short-staffed long-term care facilities and hire more people to coordinate its coronavirus vaccination sites as the immunization effort requires health providers to stretch limited staff.
Following outcry, recovery coaching program resumes at Hancock County Jail
The return of coaches to the jail marked the end of an eventful week-and-a-half after the Bangor Daily News reported Jan. 26 that Sheriff Scott Kane had barred Healthy Acadia from working with jail staff or inmates over the organization’s support for Black Lives Matter.
Tom Brady wins 7th Super Bowl
The GOAT extended his Super Bowl titles’ record in his 10th appearance, his first without Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The 43-year-old broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joins Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.
In other Maine news…
Bangor’s Justin Courtney signs with Los Angeles Angels organization
Maine musician brings her adventure-loving librarian alter ego to Penobscot Theatre
Probe: York County sheriff said jail officers didn’t have to wear masks before virus outbreak
Maine on track to end historic settlement governing its mental health system
Country artist Morgan Wallen still set to perform in Bangor this summer, after racist comment