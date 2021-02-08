Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the 20s throughout the state, with sunny skies in the south and clouds in the north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 154 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is now 635. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Aroostook County, the largest county by land area east of the Mississippi River, has led the state in early administration, with 11.4 percent of residents getting a first dose and 4.3 percent having received second doses.





Seasons restaurant and sports bar on Bangor’s Main Street has taken a sizable hit since the pandemic arrived last March. A sign at the door lists the establishment’s COVID-19 protocols. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Cities and towns across Maine that rely heavily on service-industry businesses to fund their budgets could find themselves in the same situation as Bangor this year, and well into the future, as they face the uncertainty that goes with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic, Dr. Dan Cassidy, a gastroenterologist, has been using telemedicine to care for many of his patients, but slow internet in some areas, coupled with spotty connections at his patients’ homes, make adequate health care a challenge. Dr. Cassidy is shown in his home office in Bangor with his dog Mingo. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Mainers are finding it a challenge to live and work here with slower internet speeds. Yet faster and more reliable technologies might not be available in certain areas or are not affordable.

Sherri Lysy stands outside her Washburn Avenue apartment in Portland on Monday. Lysy is trying to form a tenants union with other city residents whose rent went up during the pandemic. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

After rent control passed, Sherri Lysy thought her monthslong struggle with her landlord was over. That wasn’t the case.

A truck brings trash to the Coastal Resources of Maine facility in Hampden in August 2019. Credit: Sam Schipani / BDN

It would be Delta Thermo’s first time running a full-scale waste plant in the U.S. after other attempts in the mid-Atlantic fell through.

Volunteers with Mobilize Katahdin distribute food to area residents at the Millinocket Public Library on Saturday. Credit: Courtesy of Matt DeLaney

The library is helping connect people in the Katahdin region to grocery delivery and food assistance, financial help to heat their homes, and medicine delivery.

Attorney General Aaron Frey, shown in this December 2020 file photo.

Attorney General Aaron Frey reminded the commissioners that they are legally required to wear masks at their meetings.

Minh Hoang of Maine Health fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine at the former Scarborough Downs horse racing track on Wednesday. The 30,000 square-foot makeshift clinic will the capacity to vaccinate up to 2,000 people per day. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Maine is creating a targeted strike team of nurses to help short-staffed long-term care facilities and hire more people to coordinate its coronavirus vaccination sites as the immunization effort requires health providers to stretch limited staff.

New Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with well-wishers after being sworn into office in 2015. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The return of coaches to the jail marked the end of an eventful week-and-a-half after the Bangor Daily News reported Jan. 26 that Sheriff Scott Kane had barred Healthy Acadia from working with jail staff or inmates over the organization’s support for Black Lives Matter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate Sunday after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Florida.

The GOAT extended his Super Bowl titles’ record in his 10th appearance, his first without Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The 43-year-old broke his own mark for oldest player to win a Super Bowl and joins Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to win one with multiple franchises.

PLUS: Tom Brady cements his legacy as the NFL’s best ever with 7th title

AND: Rob Gronkowski played oversized role in Bucs’ Super Bowl win

AS WELL: Bucs’ coach Bruce Arians scoffs at rumors that he’s retiring

In other Maine news…

Bangor’s Justin Courtney signs with Los Angeles Angels organization

3 killed in Gouldsboro crash

Maine musician brings her adventure-loving librarian alter ego to Penobscot Theatre

Probe: York County sheriff said jail officers didn’t have to wear masks before virus outbreak

Maine on track to end historic settlement governing its mental health system

Country artist Morgan Wallen still set to perform in Bangor this summer, after racist comment