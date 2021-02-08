University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about edible native plants in the landscape from 6–7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“Nibbling on Natives in Your Backyard and Beyond” identifies more than two dozen species of native edible wild plants suitable for adding to backyard landscapes and supporting native pollinators. Russ Cohen, expert forager and author of “Wild Plants I Have Known … and Eaten,” will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/winter-gardening-series-edible-landscaping/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or pamela.hargest@maine.edu. This is the fourth in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners.