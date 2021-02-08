The 10th anniversary Thresholds Conference “The Art and Science of Dying: Death as a Part of Life” will be held virtually on Zoom from 1-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20. Cost is $35 per person, students attend free. For more go to www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/thresholds.

Death comes in its own time, in its own way and is as unique as the individual experiencing it. Join us at the 10th anniversary Thresholds Conference for a series of presentations about end of life, dying and death. By acknowledging death’s imminence, we open the door for both the living and the dying to learn more and have honest conversations about the end of life.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to hear Dr. BJ Miller – hospice and palliative care specialist and acclaimed speaker- and Barbara Karnes – internationally renowned end-of-life educator and author of the little blue book “Gone From My Sight” explain and answer questions about end of life care.