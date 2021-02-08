CAMDEN — Camden Opera House’s SoundCheck series of

audience-free livestreams continues Friday, Feb. 12, with a 7:30 p.m. concert by the Scott Cleveland Duo. The show will be streamed live from the opera house stage to its Facebook page and is free to enjoy, no tickets or RSVP necessary.

The Scott Cleveland Duo (Scott Cleveland, piano/voice; Phil Kell, bass/guitar) features Cleveland’s original jazz/blues/rock/fusion. Viewers can expect Crusaders-like R&B in 7/4 time, searing ballads, Thelonious Monk- and Bill Evans-influenced jazz and sophisticated rock.





Cleveland is on the Jazz Faculty at UMaine and holds a BM from Berklee College of Music and an MM from UMass-Lowell. Kell holds a BA in Music Performance from UMaine. He is a superb bassist/guitarist continually sought after as both a leader and sideman, thanks to his sophisticated and versatile playing.

The show is sponsored by Camden Maine Stay Inn. Hour-long livestreams continue every Friday night at 7:30 p.m., and are archived on Facebook and the Camden Opera House YouTube Channel thereafter. Next up on Feb. 19 is the rescheduled show by bluegrass duo Darlin’ Corey. For the full lineup, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.