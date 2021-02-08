Narraguagus Junior/Senior High School, Harrington

Second quarter honor roll

Grade 12, high honors: Riley Grant, Brantley Kane, Brylee McGuire and Anna Strout; honors: Noah Curtis, Joshua Denbow, Graydon Holcomb, Ally Moores, Daniel Nguyen, Tania Paniagua Ortiz, Yanet Paniagua, Anyelis Perez Padilla, Nicklas Snider, Brad Thompson and Rachelle Villnave.





Grade 11, high honors: Holly Lisett Anderson and Joseph Ray-Smith; honors: Marissa Arey, Ryan Rolfe,Tyler Schoppee and Mali Smith.

Grade 10, high honors: Lydia DeSchiffart, Matthew Haire, Andie Lovejoy, Laney Oliver, DeVae Reynolds, Tristin Rodriguez and Ceanna Wallace; honors: Jourdan Bradley, Emmalee Donahue-Ripley, Katrina Hatt, Kaycee McGuire, Jenny Perez-Vazquez, Jonathan Ramirez-Garcia, Baylee Ross and Austin Rusecky.

Grade nine, high honors: Dakota Fahey, Chloe Look, Delaney McDowell, Jacob McLaughlin and Autumn Peterson; honors: Lucy Berry, Taylor French, Alexandria Hudson, Logan Norton, Brisa Ortiz-Garcia, Braydon Peabody and Jasmin Schoppee.

Grade eight, high honors: Abigail Holubrinkle, Emma Parker, Nevaeh Schoppee, Konner Strout and Charles Willey; honors: Armando Absalom, Dylan Lovejoy, Jazmin Reyes-Patino and Hannah Roeber.



Grade seven, high honors: Leyla Flores, Derek MacLeod, Cameron Morris, Marin Norton, Lukas Pounder and Natalie Stanwood; honors: Ayla Bagley, Anabella Cirone, Reagan Haycock, Mark Hurlert, Christine Kozlowski, Micah Look, Chase Wright and Fatima Zamora.