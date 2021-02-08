The Harpswell Land Trust will present New Politics for Rural America with Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Nobleboro from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24 via Zoom. Attendees must register in advance, visit our website https://hhltmaine.org/stories-of-change-webinar-series. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Maxmin will talk about her 2018 and 2020 state legislative races in rural Maine districts. Hailing from rural Maine, Maxmin founded the Climate Action Club at Lincoln Academy and co-founded Divest Harvard at Harvard College, a campaign that grew to over 70,000 people. She was elected in 2020 after unseating a two-term Republican incumbent and (former) Senate Minority Leader. In 2018, she served in the Maine House of Representatives after becoming the first Democrat to win a rural conservative district. Maxmin is about a new politics for rural America. She and her campaign manager, Canyon Woodward, are writing a book for Beacon Press on their work. She is 28 years old and the youngest woman ever to serve in the Maine State Senate.

Contact Julia McLeod at outreach@hhltmaine.org or 207-837-9613 for more information.