A Portland man last seen on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Arizona has been found safe.

Stephen Coleman, 60, was last seen on Dec. 20 and was believed to be hiking in the Grand Canyon alone, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Due to the vastness of the South Rim, the National Park Service was looking for additional information on Coleman’s whereabouts before sending in a search party, Joelle Baird, spokesperson for the park service told the Press Herald.