Three people died Saturday night in a crash in Gouldsboro.

Jessob Hayward, 22, of Gouldsboro was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on West Bay Road about 7 p.m. when it left the road and crashed into trees, according to the Elsworth American.

Hayward and his two passengers, 19-year-old Lucas Pottle of Steuben and an 18-year-old man, who wasn’t identified, died in the crash, the newspaper reported.





Gouldsboro Police Chief John Shively told the American that alcohol and speed are considered likely factors, but the crash remains under investigation.