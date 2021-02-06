WINDHAM, Maine — A small fire broke out in the Maine Correctional Center on Friday, and four people were taken to a hospital as a precaution because of concerns about smoke inhalation, officials said.

The fire was contained to a portion of a housing unit for men and was quickly extinguished Friday afternoon, said Anna Black, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Corrections.

No staff or inmates were hurt, she said.





The prison houses 650 incarcerated men and women and includes a 96-bed minimum facility called the Southern Maine Women’s Reentry Center.