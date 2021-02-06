WORCESTER, Massachusetts — A total of 1,453 students were named to College of the Holy Cross’ dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year. The following local students made the list:

Nicholas Moore of Bangor, a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in history;

Anna Davis of Bangor, a member of the Class of 2021, majoring in English;





Elizabeth Vanadia of Bangor, a member of the Class of 2022, majoring in accounting; and

Noah Missbrenner of Bangor, a member of the Class of 2023, who is undeclared.