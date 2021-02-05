It will be a busy spring for teams at the University of Maine.

Four teams released their schedules on Thursday, including the field hockey and women’s soccer teams, which had their fall seasons moved to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the schedules will have to be approved and competition OK’d by the University of Maine System.





The football team also had its season pushed back and released its six-game schedule earlier.

The swimming and diving and track and field schedules have not yet been announced.

The baseball and softball teams won’t be making their usual spring trips to play in warm-weather climates as travel has been limited by the pandemic.

The baseball team is scheduled to play the opener of its 50-game schedule Feb. 26 at Central Connecticut State. The Black Bears will play 44 America East games through four-game weekend series.

UMaine’s home-opening series is set to begin March 27 against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The Black Bears are scheduled to play three league series against Hartford, two each against Albany and UMass Lowell and single four-game sets against Stony Brook, UMBC, Binghamton and newcomer New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The America East baseball tournament is scheduled May 27-30 at a site to be determined.

The UMaine field hockey team will have a nine-game schedule with a nonconference opener Feb. 28 at Northeastern. Its America East games will include three with California schools Stanford, the University of California and UC-Davis, all of which will be traveling east.

UMaine will then travel for games against UMass Lowell and California on the weekend of March 19 at Lowell, Massachusetts. It will play its home opener March 26 against Vermont.

The Black Bears then entertain New Hampshire March 28 and have games April 4 against Stanford in Durham, New Hampshire, April 11 at Albany and finish up at home against Monmouth on April 16 and April 18 against UC-Davis.

The America East semifinals are scheduled to begin April 22 at a site to be determined and the final will be two days later.

The UMaine softball team will play a 31-game schedule beginning with a three-game nonconference series March 5-6 at West Point.

The Black Bears have 13 nonleague games and 18 America East contests.

Their conference series will consist of three games, starting April 2-3 at UMass Lowell. They will make their home debut April 9-10 against Hartford.

The America East tourney will be May 12-14.

The soccer team is preparing for an eight-game schedule that includes six league contests.

UMaine will open with a nonconference game against Merrimack on Feb. 21 and will play America East rival Albany on Feb. 27 although that will be considered a nonconference contest.

UMaine’s first league game is March 7 at UNH and its home opener is March 14 against NJIT.

The tournament semis are set April 15 and the final will be on April 17.