The Humane Society Waterville Area is running a special fundraiser this Valentine’s Day that allows donors to get revenge on their ex-lovers.

Those who donate between now and February 14th can have their ex’s name written on a piece of paper, then placed in the litter box of one of the shelter’s cats, according to the shelter’s Facebook page. The idea appeals to many spurned lovers, as dozens of people expressed interest on the post.

There are plenty of adoptable cats who could be participating in the fundraiser by using their litterboxes, from a 6-month-old orange tabby named Mason to a 10-year-old gray tabby named Rhysand.