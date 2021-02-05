The country singer who was recorded shouting the N-word outside his home in Nashville is still scheduled to perform in Bangor this summer.

Morgan Wallen has had his songs removed from country radio stations and has been suspended from his record label after the footage, taped Sunday night and published by TMZ, emerged.

The video shows Wallen returning to his home and walking up his driveway with a group of friends. At one point, Wallen uses the N-word.





Wallen is theoretically scheduled to perform in Bangor this summer, on a rescheduled date as support for fellow country artist Luke Bryan.

The Aug. 5 concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion was rescheduled from last year, as Bryan’s 2020 concert was canceled due to the pandemic. There presently are two other rescheduled concerts set for the Bangor venue: classic rock band KISS on Aug. 19, and country artist Thomas Rhett on Aug. 20.

Live Nation, the corporation that books live entertainment at the largest venues in North America, is largely responsible for bringing artists to the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, as well as to other venues including the Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook and the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire. The latter venue is also set to host a concert from Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen the day after their Bangor show.

On Ticketmaster, tickets to Bryan’s Bangor show can still be purchased, and the site still lists Wallen and country band Runaway June as supporting acts.

The performance is still far from certain to happen, as Maine’s COVID-19 restrictions still limit the size of outdoor gatherings to 200 people divided into four sections of 50 each in which people can remain at least 6 feet apart.

Wallen’s racist incident is not his first public scandal. Wallen got into trouble last year when video surfaced of him partying in a crowded bar in Alabama without wearing a mask, causing him to be booted from an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” in October 2020. Wallen ended up playing on SNL on Dec. 5 instead.

Wallen’s album “Dangerous” spent the past three weeks at the top of the Billboard charts.