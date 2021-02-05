This story will be updated.

Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Friday reported 265 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,525. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,896 on Thursday.





The statewide death toll now stands at 632.

Friday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 40,799, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 40,534 on Thursday.

Of those, 32,729 have been confirmed positive, while 8,070 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Friday was 1.98 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 304.83.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 285.4, down from 299.1 a day ago, down from 362.9 a week ago and down from 522.4 a month ago. That rate has been steadily falling since Jan. 14, when it peaked at 625.6.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 1,431 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information on those hospitalizations was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 10.69 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (4,451), Aroostook (1,176), Cumberland (11,556), Franklin (806), Hancock (815), Kennebec (3,313), Knox (591), Lincoln (505), Oxford (1,999), Penobscot (3,531), Piscataquis (223), Sagadahoc (831), Somerset (1,131), Waldo (529), Washington (661) and York (8,680) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 26,680,261 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 455,875 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.