SANFORD — Throughout a week that featured games, activities, and special events, the students at St. Thomas School in Sanford took time to contribute to several local groups and organizations in an effort to give back to the community that has given them so much.

“During Maine Catholic Schools Week, the students held a large collection for the St. Thérèse Food Closet and participated in a penny competition for Waban that generated monetary donations of all sizes,” said Jessica Rice, principal of St. Thomas. “In addition, they created Valentine’s Day cards for residents at area nursing homes. It was a really special and touching week.”

The St. Thérèse Food Closet is located in the St. Ignatius Gym on 25 Riverside Avenue in Sanford and feeds hundreds of local adults and children each week. Through the support and generosity of St. Thomas and other organizations, Camp Waban in Sanford has blossomed into a larger organization known as Waban that provides a comprehensive array of programs to over 4,000 children and adults with special needs, helping them live fulfilling lives.





For a closer look at the many organizations served by students during Maine Catholic Schools Week, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/CatholicSchoolsWeek2021.