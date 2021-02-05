Destination Moosehead Lake hosts 17th annual Chocolate Festival in a new way

GREENVILLE — Destination Moosehead Lake is proud to host the 17th annual Chocolate Festival. This year, things will look a little different, but the chocolate “Moose Poop” and other delicacies will taste just as good. To ensure the safety and comfort of all participants, this year’s festival will be an online and drive-thru event. Available for purchase are 10-piece chocolate boxes for $10 and children’s boxes for $5. Both will include an assortment of offerings from local bakers. All boxes must be paid for online in advance.

Online ordering is available starting immediately and must be completed by 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9 with pickup being held from 12-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14 at Bartley Center Cove Events located at 241 Pritham Avenue in Greenville.

Volunteers will be available on-site to collect order information and deliver boxes to the recipients. Participants will not need to enter the building at the point of pickup.

For more information and to buy tickets, please visit https://www.destinationmooseheadlake.com/event/17th-annual-chocolate-festival/.