CARIBOU — Lisa Plourde, designer at S.W. Collins Co., has earned the Certified Kitchen & Bathroom Designer (CKBD) credential with the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA), the leading trade association for the kitchen & bath industry. She joins an elite group of professionals that specialize in the design, planning and execution of residential kitchens and bathrooms.

“Lisa has the desire to be the best designer she can and is constantly striving to better herself and the entire team. In working with Lisa, I have been impressed by her attention to detail, ability to manage multiple jobs at the same time, understand customer needs and do whatever she can to make customer’s dreams become a reality,” remarked Clara Collins, manager at S. W. Collins Co. “We are lucky to have Lisa as a part of the S. W. Collins Co. family and look forward to her continued success for many years to come!”

To earn the CKBD certification, designers must undergo a very rigorous process. To qualify for this process, they must have a minimum of seven years of experience in the industry, verify that they have earned required education credits/college coursework and must submit client references and professional affidavits. To prove their competency and skill, they must pass an intense, comprehensive, two-part examination consisting of eight design drawings and a 100-question multiple choice exam. To maintain the certification, they need to earn Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and remain registered with the NKBA annually after successfully passing the exam.





“Lisa’s creativity and demonstrated skills make her a very valuable member of the kitchen and bath team. Her commitment to excellence and hard work enabled her to become one of few designers with the CKBD certification north of Bangor. We are proud of all her accomplishments!,” proclaimed Sam Collins, president of the S.W. Collins Co.

Plourde earned her drafting degree from Northern Maine Community College and her Associate Kitchen & Bath Designer certification from the NKBA in 2011. Her expertise in product selection, space planning, materials and finishing make her an excellent designer. Plourde offers her clients a concept-to-completion experience with the technical skills, design execution and project management needed for successful renovations and new builds. This certification is just one more example of how Plourde consistently demonstrates her dedication to the highest standards in the industry.

S.W. Collins is a sixth-generation Northern Maine lumber and building supply dealer with locations in Lincoln, Houlton, Presque Isle, Caribou and Fort Kent. Their commitment to offering excellent products and legendary service has been the core of the business since 1844.