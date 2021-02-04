An ambulance taking a patient to a Portland hospital went off the road and into a ditch Tuesday night.

The town of New Gloucester ambulance had pulled to a stop on the side of Lewiston Road when the ground collapsed underneath it, pulling the ambulance into the ditch, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The patient was not injured and was instead taken by a Gray ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland.





None of the EMS on board the ambulance were injured, but were taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston as a precaution.