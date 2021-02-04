WASHINGTON — Embattled Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, facing a House vote to strip her of committee assignments, said Thursday that she regrets some “words of the past,” but she did not specifically apologize for racist and violent rhetoric.

The newly elected Georgia Republican asserted in a House speech that she was “a very regular American” who posted conspiracy theories from QAnon and other sources before she began campaigning for Congress, but that those views did not represent her.

She said Democrats who are criticizing her don’t know her, and that she was a political newcomer when she embraced former President Donald Trump and started delving into theories on the internet. She said she was “allowed” to believe certain ideas and she blamed the media for her political problems.





“These are words of the past and they do not represent me,” she said.

Democrats were expected to move forward later Thursday with a vote that was all-but-certain to strip Taylor of her committee assignments.

Alan Fram, Brian Slodysko and Kevin Freking, The Associated Press