U.S. Coast Guard Northeast Sector visited the City of Bangor on Wednesday.

Coast Guard crews arrived within City limits just after 1 p.m., with three ice breaking vessels assigned to support Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters (OPRENEW), the Coast Guard’s region-wide effort to assist communities like Bangor.

Crews aboard the 140-foot CGC Thunder Bay, 65-foot CGC Bridle, and 65-foot CGC Tackle all assisted in the effort to open the waters of the Penobscot River. This is done to allow the river to open earlier, aiding in the spring thaw, to avoid flooding along the Kenduskeag Stream and other areas along the Penobscot River.





Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins said, “We appreciate the cooperation and support of the U.S. Coast Guard each year. We know how much the community enjoys seeing these vessels in the Penobscot, and it’s the culmination of many months of work between the City and the U.S. Coast Guard.”

The homeport for the Thunder Bay and Tackle is the U.S. Coast Guard Station Rockland. The Bridle’s homeport is U.S. Coast Guard Station Southwest Harbor.