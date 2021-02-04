BANGOR — Some Theatre Company in the Bangor Mall, 663 Stillwater Avenue, will present a production of “She Kills Monsters” from Feb. 18-21.

Agnes Evans is a completely average woman who strives to be nothing but average until the day she wishes her life were a little less boring. Her wish, unfortunately, comes true when her family, including her younger sister Tilly, dies in a car crash.

As Agnes is cleaning Tilly’s room, she finds a module Tilly had written for Dungeons & Dragons. In order to get closer to the sister she never really knew, Agnes embarks on her own adventure with the help of a Dungeon Master to play the game as Tilly designed. As she delves deeper into her quest, the fantasy world and reality begin to collide and mix as Agnes searches to connect with Tilly and realizes how much of her sister she never knew.





She Kills Monsters allows actors to truthfully represent the LGBTQIA+ community in a show that goes beyond the ‘tragic Hollywood tale of characters discovering their sexuality,” and instead lifts them up and celebrates.

Showtimes:

Thursday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Fri 19 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 20 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets available at https://some-theatre-company.ticketleap.com/skmatstc/.