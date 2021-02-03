GIRLS BASKETBALL
Presque Isle 64, Caribou 43
At Presque Isle
Caribou (0-3): Selena Savage 7-4-21, Durepo 2-0-6, Theriault, Hale, Sutherland, Bouchard 3-0-8, Ziegler, Dubay 0-2-2, Collier, Butler, Collins 1-2-4, Clayton
Presque Isle (3-0): Hattie Bubar 3-0-9, Faith Sjoberg 4-0-10, Sargent, Anna Jandreau 4-0-10, Gilmour, Maynard, Lapointe 4-1-9, Bragdon, Casavant 2-0-5, Kinney 4-0-8, Morningstar 1-2-5, Kane 2-0-4, Buck 1-0-2
3-pt. goals: Savage 3, Durepo 2, Bouchard 2; Bubar 3, Sjoberg 2, Jandreau 2, Casavant Morningstar
Caribou 6-15-24-43
PI 18-39-51-64
Wisdom 72, Van Buren 19
At Van Buren
Wisdom top scorers: Olivia Ouellette 20, Lily Roy 17, Emma Chamberlain 14, Lillian Cox 6
Van Buren top scorers: Abbie Cormier 4, Brooke Caron 3, Kylie Laplante 3, Mallory Beaulieu 3
So. Aroostook 72, Hodgdon 36
At Hodgdon
Southern Aroostook: Paige Vose 2-1-6, Emma Nadeau 5-0-10, Emmalee Landry 1-0-2, Kacy Daggett2-2-6, Madison Russell 10-0-21, Madison Shields 3-2-10, Bre Daggett 1-0-2, Cami Shields 7-0-15, Jennah Brooks, Lexi Rackliff
Hodgdon: Sadie Thompson 2-0-4, Emma Drew 0-4-4, Anna Oliver 2-0-5, Aleyah Matheson 2-0-5, Marissa Dow 2-0-4, Kylee Mooers 6-2-14, Meghan Peters, Vickie Porter, Madison Smith
SACS 21-41-61-72
Hodgdon 8-10-24-36
3-pt. goals: Vose, Russell, M. Shields 2, C. Shields; Oliver, Matheson
JV: 25-25 tie
Medomak Valley 48, Camden Hills 34
At Rockport
Medomak Valley top scorers: Abby Lash 17, Addison McCormick 10
Camden Hills: Ella Powers 9
BOYS BASKETBALL
Camden Hills 72, Medomak Valley 44
At Waldoboro
Camden Hills top scorers: Jeremy Fraser 24 (9 rebounds), Westen DeWaard 12
Medomak Valley top scorer: Aiden Starr 9