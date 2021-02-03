In this Jan. 20 photo, Presque Isle girls basketball coach Jeff Hudson and his players watch the action from the sidelines during a game at Houlton.  (Alexander MacDougall | Houlton Pioneer Times)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Presque Isle 64, Caribou 43

At Presque Isle

Caribou (0-3): Selena Savage 7-4-21, Durepo 2-0-6, Theriault, Hale, Sutherland, Bouchard 3-0-8, Ziegler, Dubay 0-2-2, Collier, Butler, Collins 1-2-4, Clayton

Presque Isle (3-0): Hattie Bubar 3-0-9, Faith Sjoberg 4-0-10, Sargent, Anna Jandreau 4-0-10, Gilmour, Maynard, Lapointe 4-1-9, Bragdon, Casavant 2-0-5, Kinney 4-0-8, Morningstar 1-2-5, Kane 2-0-4, Buck 1-0-2

3-pt. goals: Savage 3, Durepo 2, Bouchard 2; Bubar 3, Sjoberg 2, Jandreau 2, Casavant Morningstar

Caribou 6-15-24-43

PI 18-39-51-64

Wisdom 72, Van Buren 19

At Van Buren

Wisdom top scorers: Olivia Ouellette 20, Lily Roy 17, Emma Chamberlain 14, Lillian Cox 6

Van Buren top scorers: Abbie Cormier 4, Brooke Caron 3, Kylie Laplante 3, Mallory Beaulieu 3

So. Aroostook 72, Hodgdon 36

At Hodgdon

Southern Aroostook: Paige Vose 2-1-6, Emma Nadeau 5-0-10, Emmalee Landry 1-0-2, Kacy Daggett2-2-6, Madison Russell 10-0-21, Madison Shields 3-2-10, Bre Daggett 1-0-2, Cami Shields 7-0-15, Jennah Brooks, Lexi Rackliff

Hodgdon: Sadie Thompson 2-0-4, Emma Drew 0-4-4, Anna Oliver 2-0-5, Aleyah Matheson 2-0-5, Marissa Dow 2-0-4, Kylee Mooers 6-2-14, Meghan Peters, Vickie Porter, Madison Smith

SACS 21-41-61-72

Hodgdon 8-10-24-36

3-pt. goals: Vose, Russell, M. Shields 2, C. Shields; Oliver, Matheson

JV: 25-25 tie

Medomak Valley 48, Camden Hills 34

At Rockport

Medomak Valley top scorers: Abby Lash 17, Addison McCormick 10

Camden Hills: Ella Powers 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

Camden Hills 72, Medomak Valley 44

At Waldoboro

Camden Hills top scorers: Jeremy Fraser 24 (9 rebounds), Westen DeWaard 12

Medomak Valley top scorer: Aiden Starr 9

