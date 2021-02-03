Bangor police are reminding people to lock and monitor their vehicles, even if they are unattended, after receiving 11 auto theft reports since the first of the year.

In most cases, the cars and trucks were left unlocked with the keys in the ignition, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

“We encourage vehicle owners to take extra precautions to prevent auto theft,” he said Wednesday. “This is especially important during the winter months when it’s common to let vehicles warm up before using them.”





Some cars have been taken from driveways and public parking lots, Betters said. At least one was driven out of state.

Arrests have been made in about half of the reported thefts, he said.