ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a webinar about methods for control of rodents and wildlife on the farm 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

“Rats and Other Vermin Control on the Farm” includes guidance for keeping rodents out of barns and grain storage areas, controlling racoons, foxes and weasels in hen houses and other livestock pens and reducing predation of pastured animals. Presenters will be Kathy Murray, a Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry IPM entomologist; and wildlife biologist Adam Vashon from USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services.

“Learning how to reduce wildlife losses on the farm to feed, grain and livestock mortalities with recommended practices will help improve farm profitability,” says Donna Coffin, a UMaine Extension professor. Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.





Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/rats-and-other-vermin-control-on-the-farm/ to receive a link to the live program or recording. Two hours of pesticide recertification credits have been requested for the program. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Anette Moulton at 207-564-3301 or anette.moulton@maine.edu.