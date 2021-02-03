SOUTH PORTLAND — The call came in Monday night, Jan. 25, from Northern Light Home Care & Hospice: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines would be available for South Portland Housing Authority (SPHA) residents over age 70. The South Portland Housing Authority provides affordable housing for low to moderate-income and disabled Maine seniors and individuals, many with underlying medical conditions.

Immediately, SPHA Resident Services Coordinator Phillip Smith and SPHA Executive Director Mike Hulsey got to work. With more than 735 units across multiple locations, they moved quickly to coordinate onsite vaccination clinics with Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, to begin the following day at the Betsy Ross House. Smith and Hulsey went door-to-door to register residents for the private clinic, and were met with what can only be described as overwhelming joy and tearful relief.

“Maine seniors have been living in fear since the start of the pandemic, so it was an incredible feeling getting that call and being able to finally tell our residents ‘it’s going to be okay,’” said Resident Services Coordinator Phillip Smith. “We’re very grateful to Northern Light Home Care & Hospice for bringing the vaccine and their skilled staff directly to our residents. Not only does this avoid any transportation challenges, but mitigates the potential risk of exposure.”





“We had been inquiring about the availability of vaccines for months, ever since we learned of the authorized Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” said Mike Hulsey, executive director of the South Portland Housing Authority. “As soon as we got the call from Northern Light, we jumped at the chance. Whatever we needed to do to make it happen. Phillip and the entire SPHA team have pulled off something tremendous here to serve our residents, and I’m incredibly proud.”

The next SPHA resident clinic was scheduled for Jan. 30. More private clinics are planned over the coming weeks to provide the initial vaccine as well as three-week booster vaccines. SPHA is prioritizing residents living in the authority’s congregate buildings, which have between 80-100 units each. Resident-facing employees are also in the process of obtaining vaccinations. SPHA residents seeking information about private vaccine clinics at SPHA may contact Phillip Smith at 207- 773-4140 or PSmith@spha.net. For information on Northern Light Health public clinics, please visit http://www.northernlighthealth.org.

Throughout the pandemic, the South Portland Housing Authority has been working closely with the local health department, the South Portland Fire Department, the Maine CDC, Northern Light Home Care & Hospice, and local community resources such as the South Portland Food Cupboard to keep residents safe and cared for. SPHA has also hired additional crews to maintain a seven-days-a-week cleaning schedule. To-date, there have been no known COVID-19 outbreaks at South Portland Housing Authority.