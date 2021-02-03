Maine’s Sea Scallop fishery is a modern day success story as landings have rebounded in recent years with an estimated landed value of $4.5 million in 2019. During this webinar, we’ll hear about the current status of the science, policy and markets for the fishery and its prospects for the future.

