SOUTH PORTLAND — At Holy Cross School, the library is more than a place to study. It is a labor of love for volunteers, a source of pride for the school community, and a fitting memorial after the tragic loss of a second-grader in 2007.

The “Love Our Library” campaign is underway at the school and will run through February, with several ways for the community to help keep the Kathleen A. Wittmer Memorial Library at Holy Cross flourishing.

The library is dedicated to Katie Wittmer, a second-grade student at Holy Cross who lost her battle with cancer in 2007. The library was named after Katie in memory of her love of reading, her passion for learning, and her countless acts of courage, faith, hope, and love.





“We celebrate her life, her love of the Lord, and her love of learning by continuing to develop our library,” said Cindy Elwood, principal at Holy Cross.

“Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey, one of Katie’s favorite books, was the first book purchased.

“In 2007, the idea of starting a school library in Katie’s name was developed,” said Elwood. “It’s a happy and inviting place where students like Katie can find books that will further their Holy Cross experience.”

Since opening in March of 2007, the library has been entirely funded through donations and fundraisers, and volunteers in the parish and school communities acquire, catalog, and label every book.

The campaign is being held to enhance the library, and those interested in helping can visit the “branches of hearts” on display in the narthexes (lobbies) of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough, Holy Cross Church in South Portland, and St. Bartholomew Church in Cape Elizabeth. They are filled with a wish list of books. People who would like to donate a book simply choose a heart from the tree and include it in the donation. The school will then order the book and include a personalized bookplate in each chosen book.

“It’s a wonderful way to honor someone you love,” said Elwood.

In addition, some hearts feature requests to help fund the annual software fee for the library automation system. Thousands of books have been entered and barcoded into the system, allowing students, teachers, and volunteers at the school to search the library’s collection from anywhere with internet access.

The “hearts” and payments can be mailed to Holy Cross School, 436 Broadway, South Portland, ME 04106. Please make payments or general donation checks out to Holy Cross School Library. For more information on how you can help the library, contact Holy Cross at 207-799-6661.

“With heartfelt gratitude, we would like to thank all the parishioners and school families and community members that continue to support the library,” said Elwood.