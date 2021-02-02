Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to low 30s, with a snowstorm dumping as much as 1 to 2 inches an hour as it moves north. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another five Mainers died and 219 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The death toll statewide is 595. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine’s biggest health care providers will be rescheduling coronavirus vaccines for older people while another looks to forge ahead as the first major snowstorm of 2021 is set to hit the state today. A vaccine will not be given to another person once an appointment is made.





A mass vaccination site at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will open its doors today, set to vaccinate nearly 2,000 people by the end of the week in what will be the first mass vaccination site to open in Maine.

Thomas Spellman struggles through waist-high snow to deliver milk to Bangor residents during the blizzard of 1962.

Though today’s storm is the first major snowfall this winter, seasoned Mainers know that 6 to 12 inches is no big deal.

Fireworks are displayed over the White House as part of Inauguration Day ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Credit: David J. Phillip / AP

Mike Hurley has been fiercely criticized for violating the city’s fireworks ordinance, which he voted in favor of back in 2011.

President Joe Biden meets with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, to discuss a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday in Washington. Credit: Evan Vucci / AP

Sen. Susan Collins said she was “hopeful” about a bipartisan deal on coronavirus relief after meeting with President Joe Biden on Monday, though she gave little indication the two sides were closer together as Democrats prepared to move forward without Republican support.

Brewer High School computer technology teacher Andrew Maxsimic helps Stone Therrien on a multimedia project in class last week. Maine students will see their fourth standardized test in less than a decade later this year as Maine switches to a new test. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Maine Department of Education is redesigning the state’s standardized tests so results are available to schools within days instead of months. When Maine students take the statewide exam later this year — as is currently the plan — it will be the fourth different standardized exam students will have taken in less than a decade.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane shakes hands with well-wishers after being sworn into office in 2015. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

The agreement will revive the recovery coaching program after it was put on hold seven months ago when Sheriff Scott Kane barred Healthy Acadia from working at the jail because it issued a statement in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gov. Janet Mills quietly posted nominations to the state’s District and Superior courts on Jan. 20. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine’s top court has been without a chief justice for nine months.

Capturing a trail camera photo of a fisher at night is fairly common. Daytime photos of the fierce predator is is much more rare. Credit: Courtesy of Ed

“Over the years Eddie has provided numerous photos of him during the day and night, but he is usually far away, moving, or otherwise not a very impressive looking animal,” Ed from Hermon said. “Eddie is a regular visitor here. A few months ago my wife saw him rummaging for food on the top of the compost bin in our backyard in the middle of the day.

In other Maine news…

Nor’easter dumping up to a foot of fresh snow across Maine

Maine Democrats elevate 2 coastal senators to new leadership positions

Portland workers plan appeal after court rules they won’t get emergency hazard pay until 2022

Maine schools face their ‘toughest budget year’ because of the pandemic

Spinning ice disc appears in Hampden stream

Jimmy Howard’s influence presents an amazing opportunity for UMaine hockey