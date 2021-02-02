As we spend more time at home than usual, the little corners of our house grow more and more disorganized over time, seemingly of their own volition. Fortunately, organizing those spaces can be good for your home — and your mind too.

There are scientific reasons you might want to dedicate some to organizing, too. Reducing clutter brings us joy, which we could all use a little more of these days. You don’t even have to organize all at once — even fifteen minutes of organizing time can make a huge difference.

Here are three areas of your home you can organize today — and some tips for doing so in a way that will last.





Pantry

If you can’t seem to find your cooking staples when you open up or walk into your pantry, you are not alone. Pantries tend to fall into disarray because the entire family — not just the person who organized it — uses that space. Hope isn’t lost, though — it is possible to make an organization system for your pantry that works for everyone.

Here are a few tips for keeping your pantry organized no matter how many people may be using it. Make sure you are also keeping an eye out for unexpected foods that may have gone rancid while sitting on your shelf so you can clear out any clutter.

Chest freezer

Freezing food is an excellent way to make your groceries or your spring harvest last all year long. Even some unexpected foods can be frozen in bulk for preservation. Chest freezers are a great tool for storing and preserving frozen food — especially, for example, if you buy local meat in bulk, hunt or own a farm where you are processing livestock to feed your family, but the deep and often large freezers are prone to disorganization. Without a clear system of organization, it can be difficult to find what you need when you need it.

Here’s how to organize your chest freezer so you can easily access your frozen goods.

Closet

Properly organizing your closet will not only help minimize stress and maximize your space, but it can help you save time in the morning as you get dressed. Organizing your closet may even save you money, as you may purchase new clothes, shoes and accessories without realizing that you already have similar items tucked away in a messy closet.

Here are some professional tips for getting your closet under control. Once you have cleaned out your closet, here’s why you should consider donating those items to the thrift store.

These are only a few of the many spaces in your house that could use a TLC. Once you have started tackling home clutter, though, you may find organizing becomes more of a part of your daily routine, freeing up your mind from the stress of mess.