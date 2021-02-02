BELFAST — Registration is now open for an online project management program, Practical Project Management, offered March 12, 17, 19 and 24 or May 5, 7, 12 and 14 through the University of Maine Hutchinson Center.

Both sessions of this four-day online professional development program, taught by Angela Wheaton, run from 12:30–4:30 p.m. The fee is $595 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.

Practical Project Management is a comprehensive professional development course that provides useful skills for managing projects in the real world. This concrete and targeted approach will meet you where you are and quickly propel you forward in your project management practice.





Participants will walk through a project from start to finish, defining and initiating a project, determining scope, then building a work breakdown structure, project plan and Gantt charts. Along the way, participants will talk about communication plans, time management, negotiation, conflict, stakeholders and team building. Participants will also take time to discuss project management concerns that are timely or interesting to the group.

Angela Wheaton, M.A. A longtime resident of southern Maine, Angela Wheaton (M.A., P.M.P., C.S.M.) currently lives in Portland. Wheaton has a master of arts degree in theology and counseling, is certified by the Project Management Institute, holds a Scrum Master certification and is a certified Facilitative Leader and Trainer. She has leadership experience in the retail, banking, education, technology, social service and healthcare fields. Her passion is for completing projects, building teams, and motivating people. Angela enjoys house projects, spending time with friends and family and traveling, recently visiting Iceland, Portugal and hiking on the Camino de Santiago in Spain.

Participants will earn a badge in Project Management Level 1 and a certificate of completion. For those interested in continuing education credits, 2 CEUs and 20 contact hours are available.



For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Michelle Patten, at um.fhc.pd@maine.edu or 207-338-8002. A limited number of need-based scholarships are available for people who live or work in Knox or Waldo County. For more information about upcoming professional development programs, scholarships or to register, go online. Early registration is recommended as spots are limited.